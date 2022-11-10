NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR) – See the full list of winners from Country Music’s Biggest Night™ at the 56th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.
CMA Entertainer of the Year
WINNER: Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- Chris Stapleton
- Carrie Underwood
- Morgan Wallen
Female Vocalist of the Year
WINNER: Lainey Wilson
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
WINNER: Chris Stapleton
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Cody Johnson
- Morgan Wallen
Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award: Alan Jackson
Album of the Year
WINNER: Growin’ Up – Luke Combs
- Humble Quest – Maren Morris
- Palomino – Miranda Lambert
- Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ – Lainey Wilson
- Time, Tequila & Therapy – Old Dominion
New Artist of the Year
WINNER: Lainey Wilson
- HARDY
- Walker Hayes
- Cody Johnson
- Parker McCollum
Vocal Group of the Year
WINNER: Old Dominion
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
WINNER: Brothers Osborne
- Brooks & Dunn
- Dan + Shay
- LOCASH
- Maddie & Tae
Musician of the Year
WINNER: Jenee Fleenor (Fiddle)
- Paul Franklin (Steel guitar)
- Brent Mason (Guitar)
- Ilya Toshinskiy (Banjo)
- Derek Wells (Guitar)
Single of the Year
WINNER: “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson | Producer: Trent Willmon | Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke
- “Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
- “half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)
Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins
Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat
- “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
- “You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
Song of the Year
WINNER: “Buy Dirt” | Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins
- “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” | Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce
- “Sand In My Boots” | Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne
- “Things A Man Oughta Know” | Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson
- “You Should Probably Leave” | Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton
Musical Event of the Year
WINNER: “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)
Musical Video of the Year
WINNER: “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson (Director: Dustin Haney)