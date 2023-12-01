BRANDON, Miss (WJTV) – Cody Jinks will perform at the Brandon Amphitheater in 2024.
Jinks will be joined by The Cadillac Three and Calder Allen on September 19, 2024.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 8 at 12:00 p.m. through Ticketmaster.
by: Malaysia McCoy
Posted:
Updated:
