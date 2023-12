BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Cole Swindell will bring his “Win The Night Tour” tour to the Brandon Amphitheater in 2024.

Swindell will be joined by Dylan Scott and Jon Langston on Friday, May 24.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 8 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster or the Amphitheater Box Office.