HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Comedian Kountry Wayne will bring his The King of Hearts Tour to Hattiesburg’s Historic Saenger Theatre on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Wayne’s popular digital sketches draw millions of viewers daily across Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and his YouTube channel.

Tickets for the show range between $42.50 and $82.50 plus fees. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, December 13 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster.