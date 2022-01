HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Comedian Kountry Wayne will bring his “Straight Out the Mud” tour to Hattiesburg in April.

The comedian will perform at the Saenger Theatre on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 21 at 10:00 a.m. Click here for more information.