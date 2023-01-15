JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Comedian and actor Mike Epps is helping to get water to people in Jackson.

Epps, who is in town for his live comedy tour, held a water drive Sunday and the Jackson Convention Complex. More than one hundred cars lined up as Epps helped distribute cases of bottled water.

Fans were also able to take pictures with the star. Epps was joined by Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and the Jackson Police Department. The comedian says he chose to help out after hearing about the latest water crisis.

“It’s on the news worldwide. I live in California, and we hear about it on the news as if we were in Jackson. We wanted to do a comedy show. We want to bring good vibes. Nobody’s thinking to come to places like this and be positive and bring joy. We’re always going to the big cities where everybody’s hit, but this is a city that really needs to stay resilient, man. Keep God first. It’s going to get better and keep on writing and voting to your judges and writing to the government to try to get some help here,” said Epps.

Epps will be performing Saturday at the Jackson Convention Center. Limited tickets are still available on Ticketmaster.