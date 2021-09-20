Country music singer Hardy to headline Bulldog Bash

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Country music singer, songwriter and Mississippi native Hardy will headline this year’s Bulldog Bash.

The event, which is set for November 5, will be held at the intersection of Jackson and Main streets in downtown Starkville. Bulldog Bash begins at 3:00 p.m. with Maroon Market, which includes local musicians on stage, art, food vendors and a kid zone.

At 6:30 p.m., the winner of Battle of the Bands, hosted by MSU’s Music Maker Productions, will perform on the Clark Beverage main stage. The Battle of the Bands takes place this Friday, September 24, at 7:00 p.m. in Lee Hall’s Bettersworth Auditorium.

Headliner Hardy takes the stage at 9:30 p.m. Hardy has become a chart-topping singer with songs such as “Rednecker” and “Y’all Boys” featuring Florida Georgia Line. He has reached No. 1 as a songwriter with such tunes as “God’s Country” by Blake Shelton, “Simple” by Florida Georgia Line and Jameson Rodgers’ debut single “Some Girls.”