BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – CREED will bring their “Summer Of ’99 Tour” to Brandon, Mississippi.

The band will perform, along with Daughtry and Finger Eleven, at the Brandon Amphitheater on September 16, 2024.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com.