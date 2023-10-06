JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – R&B vocalist Cupid announced he will not be performing at the 164th Mississippi State Fair in Jackson.

The singer announced his performance on Sunday, October 8 for “Line Dance with Cupid” will not take place. According to Cupid, he was told the full backend of the original contract would not be available.

“I love Mississippi and hate this for all my dancing fans, but I can’t continue to be the nice guy and letting people do this,” he said in a post on Facebook.

Cupid said he sent back the deposit to the promoter on Thursday, October 5, which was the day the state fair opened to the public.