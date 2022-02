BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Dave Matthews Band will perform at the Brandon Amphitheater during their 2022 North American summer tour.

The band will be in Brandon on May 17, 2022.

Organizers said an online ticket presale for members of the Dave Matthews Band Warehouse Fan Association is now underway. Visit http://www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com to join the Warehouse and request tickets.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 25, at 10:00 a.m. local time.