Digital First: Local Artist to share stage with Monica, Joe, and Dru Hill

On July 27, 2019 Xperience JXN Entertainment will be hosting the We Are One Jackson concert at the Mississippi Coliseum.

The concert is starring Monica, Dru Hill, and Joe. The event is hosted by Jackson, MS native Rita Brent with a special guest performance from local recording artist Stephanie Luckett.

Stephanie in the Studio working on latest project

WJTV 12’s digital correspondent Anthony Howard sat with Luckett for an exclusive interview.

The two discussed life growing up in Hawaii and her career transition from background singer, to solo artist, to sharing a stage with national recording artist.