Attention DirectTV and AT&T U-verse customers!

Digital First: Local Artist to share stage with Monica, Joe, and Dru Hill

Entertainment

Local Artist to share Stage with National Artist

Posted: / Updated:

On July 27, 2019 Xperience JXN Entertainment will be hosting the We Are One Jackson concert at the Mississippi Coliseum.

The concert is starring Monica, Dru Hill, and Joe. The event is hosted by Jackson, MS native Rita Brent with a special guest performance from local recording artist Stephanie Luckett.

Stephanie in the Studio working on latest project

WJTV 12’s digital correspondent Anthony Howard sat with Luckett for an exclusive interview.

The two discussed life growing up in Hawaii and her career transition from background singer, to solo artist, to sharing a stage with national recording artist.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story