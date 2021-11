BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Red Mountain Entertainment will host Disney Princess: The Concert at City Hall Live in Brandon on March 31, 2022.

The event will be filled with songs, animation and stories from all of the Disney princesses. Fans are encouraged to wear their best royal attire for the show.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 3 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Tickets will range from $39.50 to $59.50 with VIP packages available for purchase. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m.