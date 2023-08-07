PHILADEPHIA, Miss. (WJTV) – Dolly Parton will perform in Mississippi this year, and tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, August 8!

Leaders with Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music announced tickets will go on sale at 9:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday. The link will be posted that morning to the Congress of Country Music Facebook page and its website.

Tickets can also be bought beginning at 9:00 a.m. CT at the Congress of Country Music box office. However, officials said tickets may be sold out and not available upon your arrival.

Access to the limited seating inside the Ellis Theater will range from $350 to $3,500. There is a strict limit of four tickets per person or household for inside seating.

Ticket prices for access to the Dolly Party and Dollytron viewing area will be $35.

Parton will perform live at the historic Ellis Theater inside of Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music on August 26, 2023. The Country music singer will perform at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. CT. Both shows will be full performances.