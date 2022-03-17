VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – “Duck Dynasty” star Jase Robertson and some of his family members filmed a new metal-detecting show in Vicksburg.

The Vicksburg Post reported the idea for the show came from Vicksburg landowner Rob Long. After doing some research, Long believes there may be artifacts left over from cannonballs at Grant’s Canal. He wanted to search for mortar rounds with metal detectors. Legend says that there is also a sunken Civil War boat in the oxbow lake.

A History Channel film crew and members of the Robertson family visited the land to film a 10 to 12 part series on the possible finds.

The show will be featured on the History Channel.