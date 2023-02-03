GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, February 3, 2023, multiplatinum recording artist and entrepreneur, Earl “E-40” Stevens, donated $100,000 to Grambling State University. According to officials, the funds will benefit the University’s music department, the World Famed Tiger Marching Band, and the upkeep of the newly installed recording studio, which has been named in his honor with signage unveiled during a ceremony held at the Conrad P. Hutchinson Performing Arts Building.

“I just wanted to make a contribution to my school, Grambling State University, so I talked to the Doc (GSU Band Director Dr. Nikole Roebuck) and she said, ‘Let’s see what we can do,’ and this was what I came up with. I feel good about it, too. I feel really good. God is great. Earl “E-40” Stevens