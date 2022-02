HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Eddie B. will perform at the Hattiesburg Historic Saenger Theater on Saturday, June 18.

Eddie B. will give the audience an uncensored, raw, and hysterically realistic portrayal of a teacher’s hectic life, from the point of view of an actual teacher.

A block party will be held in front of the venue at 6:30 p.m. as doors open. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $22.50 to $39.50 and go on sale Friday, February 18. They can be purchased here.