THURSDAY: Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy today, but we should stay dry. Despite the clouds, a south breeze around 10-15 mph will help temperatures warm back up. Highs this afternoon reach the mid to upper 70s, way above normal for mid December.

FRIDAY: The warm continues for tomorrow, as highs approach 80 degrees in many locations. That would be 20° above normal! Skies will be mostly cloudy in the morning with afternoon sunshine. There is a low 20% rain chance for a few downpours later in the evening on Friday ahead of our next weather maker.