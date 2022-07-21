MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Shonka Dukureh, the actress who portrayed Big Mama Thornton in the movie ‘Elvis’, has died, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. She was 44.

Police say Dukureh was found dead in the bedroom of her Kothe Way apartment that she shared with her two young children in Nashville.

Authorities said there is no evidence of foul play. Further information about her death has not been released at this time.

The Elvis biopic was released on June 24, 2022, and soared past Top Gun during its opening weekend. It took the #1 spot as well as making over $31M.

