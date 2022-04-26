BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Red Mountain Entertainment announced Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour will make a stop on August 2, 2022, at the Brandon Amphitheater.

The concert event will feature the entire feature length film and an on-stage band celebrating the record-breaking hit songs from the film’s soundtrack.

The R.I.A.A. Platinum-certified soundtrack held the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 album chart for nine non-consecutive weeks and the R.I.A.A. 3x Platinum-certified song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” topped the Hot 100 chart for five weeks. The soundtrack and song held the No. 1 position on the Billboard

200 and Hot 100 simultaneously for five consecutive weeks.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 29 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster.