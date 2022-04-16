NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— New Orleans native Jon Batiste has spent the past few weeks celebrating his 5 Grammy wins.

Batisite also made history becoming the first New Orleans artist to win the coveted Album of the Year award for the ground-breaking We Are album.

In doing so, he also listed a number of local artists in the nomination for contributing to the project and they, too, are Grammy winners.

Batiste took a break from his duties as director of “The Late Show” band to speak with WGNO’s LBJ on a wide range of topics including the win and his appreciation of his hometown.

On the horizon for Batiste is a Carnegie Hall residency that begins April 24th.