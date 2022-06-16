Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Mississippi from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

You may also like: Famous actresses from Mississippi

OMDb

Eric Roberts

– Born: Biloxi, Mississippi (4/18/1956)

– Known for:

— Buck in “Runaway Train” (1985)

— Michael Z. Wolfmann in “Inherent Vice” (2014)

— Maroni in “The Dark Knight” (2008)

OMDb

Gerald McRaney

– Born: Collins, Mississippi (8/19/1947)

– Known for:

— Owens in “Focus” (2015)

— General Morrison in “The A-Team” (2010)

— Rick Simon in “Simon & Simon” (1981-1989)

Theo Wargo // Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

James Earl Jones

– Born: Arkabutla, Mississippi (1/17/1931)

– Known for:

— Darth Vader in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (2016)

— Mufasa in “The Lion King” (2019)

— Admiral Greer in “The Hunt for Red October” (1990)

OMDb

Fred Armisen

– Born: Hattiesburg, Mississippi (12/4/1966)

– Known for:

— Music Department in “Portlandia” (2011-2018)

— Tino in “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” (2004)

— Various in “Saturday Night Live” (2002-2021)

OMDb

James Michael Tyler

– Born: Winona, Mississippi (5/28/1962)

– Died: 10/24/2021

– Known for:

— Gunther in “Friends” (1994-2004)

— James Michael Tyler in “Episodes” (2012)

— Gilbert in “The Gesture and The Word” (2020)

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Mississippi

OMDb

M.C. Gainey

– Born: Jackson, Mississippi (1/18/1948)

– Known for:

— Hank in “Club Dread” (2004)

— Murdock in “Wild Hogs” (2007)

— Swamp Thing in “Con Air” (1997)

OMDb

Michael Conner Humphreys

– Born: Independence, Mississippi (6/7/1905)

– Known for:

— Young Forrest in “Forrest Gump” (1994)

— Eddie in “Pathfinders: In the Company of Strangers” (2011)

— Actor in “Knight’s End” (2021)

OMDb

Eddie Hodges

– Born: Hattiesburg, Mississippi (3/5/1947)

– Known for:

— Johnny Leffingwell in “Advise & Consent” (1962)

— Huckleberry Finn in “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” (1960)

— Gilly Carey in “Summer Magic” (1963)

OMDb

Dana Andrews

– Born: Covington County, Mississippi (1/1/1909)

– Died: 12/17/1992

– Known for:

— Det. Lt. Mark McPherson in “Laura” (1944)

— Fred Derry in “The Best Years of Our Lives” (1946)

— Eric Stanton in “Fallen Angel” (1945)

OMDb

Israel Broussard

– Born: Gulfport, Mississippi (8/22/1994)

– Known for:

— Marc in “The Bling Ring” (2013)

— Carter Davis in “Happy Death Day” (2017)

— Miles in “Extinction” (2018)

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in Mississippi

OMDb

Gary Grubbs

– Born: Amory, Mississippi (11/14/1949)

– Known for:

— Fire Captain Cooles in “The X Files” (1998)

— Air Force Chief of Staff in “Battleship” (2012)

— NASA Director in “The Astronaut’s Wife” (1999)

OMDb

Tate Ellington

– Born: Madison, Mississippi (4/17/1979)

– Known for:

— Aidan Hall in “Remember Me” (2010)

— Dr. Stomberg in “Sinister 2” (2015)

— Hal in “The Endless” (2017)

OMDb

John Dye

– Born: Amory, Mississippi (1/31/1963)

– Died: 1/10/2011

– Known for:

— Pfc. Francis ‘Doc Hoc’ Hockenbury in “Tour of Duty” (1989-1990)

— Andrew in “Touched by an Angel” (1996-2003)

— Greg Toback in “Jack’s Place” (1992-1993)

OMDb

Robert Earl Jones

– Born: Senatobia, Mississippi (2/3/1910)

– Died: 9/7/2006

– Known for:

— Ben in “Sleepaway Camp” (1983)

— Luther Coleman in “The Sting” (1973)

— Custodian in “Witness” (1985)

OMDb

Daniel Curtis Lee

– Born: Jackson, Mississippi (5/17/1991)

– Known for:

— Phil Lipoff in “Glee” (2012)

— Simon ‘Cookie’ Nelson-Cook in “Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide” (2004-2007)

— Raymond Blues in “Good Luck Charlie” (2011)

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Mississippi, according to Tripadvisor

OMDb

Tom Lester

– Born: Laurel, Mississippi (9/23/1938)

– Died: 4/20/2020

– Known for:

— Riley in “Benji” (1974)

— Eb Dawson in “Green Acres” (1965-1971)

— Officer Mathews in “Intruder” (1989)

OMDb

Lance Bass

– Born: Laurel, Mississippi (5/4/1979)

– Known for:

— Kevin Gibbons in “On the Line” (2001)

— Lance Bass in “Cursed” (2005)

— Lance Bass in “Zoolander” (2001)

OMDb

Joshua Alba

– Born: Biloxi, Mississippi (7/8/1982)

– Known for:

— Klemash in “Alpha Dog” (2006)

— Krit in “Dark Angel” (2001)

— Vasquez in “Kill Speed” (2010)

OMDb

Joel McCrary

– Born: Hattiesburg, Mississippi (6/29/1967)

– Known for:

— Catering Boss in “American Beauty” (1999)

— McGuire in “Mystery Men” (1999)

— Dr. Dennis in “Over the Hedge” (2006)

OMDb

Ray J

– Born: McComb, Mississippi (1/17/1981)

– Known for:

— Cedric Williams in “Mars Attacks!” (1996)

— Soundtrack in “Set It Off” (1996)

— Bryan Lanier in “Black Sash” (2003)

You may also like: Mississippi is the #1 slowest warming state since 1970

OMDb

John Reynolds

– Born: Jackson, Mississippi (9/15/1941)

– Died: 10/16/1966

– Known for:

— Torgo in “Manos: The Hands of Fate” 1966

OMDb

Gavin Gordon

– Born: Chicora, Mississippi (4/7/1901)

– Died: 4/7/1983

– Known for:

— Lord Byron in “The Bride of Frankenstein” (1935)

— George Winton in “Mystery of the Wax Museum” (1933)

— Capt. Gregori Orloff in “The Scarlet Empress” (1934)

OMDb

Lanny Flaherty

– Born: Pontotoc, Mississippi (7/27/1942)

– Known for:

— Mr. Nathan in “Signs” (2002)

— Obadiah Price in “Men in Black 3” (2012)

— Sheriff Cravens in “Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2” (2000)

OMDb

Kit Williamson

– Born: Jackson, Mississippi (11/13/1985)

– Known for:

— Ed in “Mad Men” (2013-2015)

— Cal in “Eastsiders” (2012-2019)

— Kip O’Neill in “The Good Wife” (2015)

OMDb

J.D. Evermore

– Born: Greenville, Mississippi (11/5/1968)

– Known for:

— Sheriff Carl Daggett in “Rectify” (2013-2016)

— Clint in “Dallas Buyers Club” (2013)

— O.B. in “Django Unchained” (2012)

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Mississippi

OMDb

Steve Carlson

– Born: Columbus, Mississippi (5/24/1943)

– Known for:

— Robert Drummond in “Deadlier Than the Male” (1967)

— Johnny Crane in “Nobody’s Perfect” (1968)

— Timothy O’Toole in “The Brothers O’Toole” (1973)

OMDb

Byron Thames

– Born: Jackson, Mississippi (4/23/1969)

– Known for:

— Additional Crew in “X-Men: Days of Future Past” (2014)

— Additional Crew in “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” (2014)

— Additional Crew in “Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials” (2015)

OMDb

Willie Best

– Born: Sunflower, Mississippi (5/27/1913)

– Died: 2/27/1962

– Known for:

— Eustis the Chauffeur in “The Hidden Hand” (1942)

— Alex in “The Ghost Breakers” (1940)

— Soundtrack in “As Good as It Gets” (1997)

OMDb

Matt Murphy

– Born: Sunflower, Mississippi (12/29/1929)

– Died: 6/15/2018

– Known for:

— Matt ‘Guitar’ Murphy in “The Blues Brothers” (1980)

— Matt ‘Guitar’ Murphy in “Blues Brothers 2000” (1998)

— Man On Television in “The Ray Bradbury Theater” (1989)

OMDb

Donnie Jeffcoat

– Born: Gulfport, Mississippi (2/16/1975)

– Known for:

— FBI Agent in “Eagle Eye” (2008)

— Billy in “Night of the Demons” (1988)

— Det. Stan Miller in “CSI: NY” (2009)

You may also like: Highest-rated museums in Mississippi

OMDb

Roscoe Ates

– Born: Grange, Mississippi (1/20/1895)

– Died: 3/1/1962

– Known for:

— Roscoe in “Freaks” (1932)

— Rosco in “The Great Lover” (1931)

— Peter Higgins in “Politics” (1931)

OMDb

Bo Diddley

– Born: McComb, Mississippi (12/30/1928)

– Died: 6/2/2008

– Known for:

— The Louisiana Gator Boys in “Blues Brothers 2000” (1998)

— Pawnbroker in “Trading Places” (1983)

— Soundtrack in “The Long Kiss Goodnight” (1996)

OMDb

Miles Doleac

– Born: Hattiesburg, Mississippi (11/26/1975)

– Known for:

— Ray Everett in “The Hollow” (2016)

— Vincent in “The Dinner Party” (2020)

— Arthur Fuchs in “Demigod” (2021)

OMDb

Jimmy Boyd

– Born: McComb, Mississippi (1/9/1939)

– Died: 3/7/2009

– Known for:

— Howard in “Inherit the Wind” (1960)

— Soundtrack in “A Dirty Shame” (2004)

— Huckleberry Finn in “The United States Steel Hour” (1956-1957)

OMDb

Brendon Boone

– Born: Meridian, Mississippi (2/26/1938)

– Known for:

— Chief in “Garrison’s Gorillas” (1967-1968)

— Jim Handley in “The Big Game” (1973)

— Motel Clerk in “Knight Rider” (1985)

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in Mississippi

OMDb

B.B. King

– Born: near Berclair, Mississippi (9/16/1925)

– Died: 5/14/2015

– Known for:

— Malvern Gasperon in “Blues Brothers 2000” (1998)

— Soundtrack in “The Fugitive” (1993)

— Ace Tomato Agent in “Spies Like Us” (1985)