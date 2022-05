BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fantasia will perform at the Brandon Amphitheater along with special guest Boney James.

The winner of the third season of American Idol will perform at the amphitheater on August 11, 2022. The concert will start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 3, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Tickets can also be purchased at the Amphitheater Box Office.