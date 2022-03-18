JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – There is a load of talent with roots from the Jackson-Metro area that you may not have known about. From country music to gospel music, Mississippi is home of multi-platform recording artists that have huge recognitions across the board.

Here’s a list of notable music artists from the capital city:

1. Dorothy Moore

Born in Jackson, Miss on October 13, 1946, and raised by her great-grandmother, Dorothy Moore began exploring the art of music early in her childhood.

Everything changed for Moore at 20-years-old when she signed to the music label Epic Records in 1966. Moore took her love for music to the next level, forming a female singing group, known as The Poppies, while attending classes at Jackson State University.

Moore created her hit single “Misty Blue” that topped at #2 on the R&B charts in 1986. She has received multiple awards for her accomplishments including Female R&B vocalist of the year along with four Grammy nominations.

Moore has two kids and is 75 years old.

2. Fern Kinney

Fern Kinney and Moore have previous history together. Like Moore, Kinney was also born in Jackson, Miss. Kinney filled in for a group member that left the “Poppies”, the female singing group originated by Dorothy Moore. Kinney has worked and recorded sessions in various high-end studios, her first big-time record came in 1979 and was called “Groove Me.” In 1977, Kinney connected with the UK artist, Ken Leray, teaming up to create “Together we are beautiful.” The song reached number one on the UK charts.

3. Lavell William Crump

Lavell Crump, better known on stage as David Banner moved to Jackson, Miss from Brookhaven, Miss when he was a child. Crump kicked off his rap career in a duo group known as the “Crooked Lettaz.” He later signed with Universal records in 2003 creating countless albums for release. Lavell began accelerating as an up-and-coming producer as well. Over the years he has had the opportunity to produce music for T.I. ,Lil Wayne, and Diddy. Since 2007, Crump has been venturing in the tv world having roles on “Adult Swim Pilot” and “The Experiment.”



4. Johnny Carver

Carver’s early childhood started off in Jackson, Mississippi where he was participating in gospel-country sing- alongs with his family. Carver eventually started his own band known as the “Capital Cowboys”. After moving to Los Angeles in 1965, he had regular tv appearances in the area. His first record hit came in 1972 after he did a modified version of “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole oak tree.” Carver’s most recent record to touch the charts came in 1981, when he released a different version of ABBA’S “S.O.S.”