The Flowood Regal Parkway Theater could reopen its doors this year under a new name. (WJTV)

FLOWOOD, Miss (WJTV) – The Flowood Regal Parkway Theater could reopen its doors this year under a new name.

The new owner of the theater, Robert Harrison, said the new name for the facility will be Legacy Theaters Parkway. He hopes to reopen the theater in August 2023.

According to Harrison, crews will remodel the concession area and install recliners for seating. The theater will also serve alcohol.

“We are thrilled to have Legacy Theaters in Flowood! They will certainly enhance our community and provide a higher quality of life for our citizens and surrounding residents. We are thankful they will call Flowood home,” Flowood city officials said.

The Flowood Regal Parkway Theater closed its doors in January 2023.