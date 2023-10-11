FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Flowood will once again have a movie theater.

Legacy Theaters Parkway, formerly known as the Flowood Regal Parkway Theater, is expected to open on Friday, October 27, 2023.

The remodeled theater has a new custom-built concession stand, which will offer premium snack and beverage items. There will also be new powered recliners for customers to enjoy the movies.

All of the auditoriums will feature digital projection and 7.1 surround sound.

Showtimes will be up soon at LegacyTheaters.com.