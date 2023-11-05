FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – A movie theater set to open on Friday, November 10 will fill the void left by another theater that closed in January 2023.

Legacy Theaters Parkway is set to open on 1075 Parkway Boulevard in Flowood, the same building that formerly housed the Flowood Regal Parkway Theater for several years.

At one point, Regal had locations in Flowood, Clinton, and Ridgeland. All have closed within the last eight years.

When Legacy Theaters Parkway opens on Friday, it should be an upgrade for audiences. Powered recliners, part of the cinematic experience in other Jackson metro theaters, will be in all auditoriums at this theater.

Movies set to open in November include The Marsh King’s Daughter, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, and The Marvels.

For those looking for employment, the theater is looking for both full and part-time positions. Applications are available at flowood.legacytheaters.com.