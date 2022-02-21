New Orleans' theatre teacher has his hands on history

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Bourbon Street, he takes his time.

Time to contemplate the moment.

The moment he’ll take his hands and take part in the Greasing of the Poles at Royal Sonesta New Orleans.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood introduces you to Greg Kata.

This guy is not shy.

Greg loves to make people laugh.

So, he does stand up.

On Tik Tok.

And you’ll find him on Instagram.

When his show is not online, he’s a New Orleans theatre teacher.

Greasing of the Poles has been the Vasoline-fueled French Quarter kick-off for Mardi Gras for more than half a century now.

This time, for the first time, a new Carnival Season contestant is ready to come on down.

Up and down.