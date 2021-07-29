Former Saturday Night Live writer to perform comedy special in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – David Sheffield, who wrote for Saturday Night Live and some Eddie Murphy movies, will perform his comedy The Heartbreak Henry in Oxford.

The Theatre Oxford production will run from Thursday, August 12 until Sunday, August 15. A preview show will be held on Wednesday, August 11 at the Gertrude C. Ford Performing Arts Center in the Mary Ann Mobley/Gary E. Collins Studio Theatre.

The play is based on Sheffield’s experiences as manager of a Oxford hotel in 1967. He was a freshman at the University of Mississippi during the time.

The show is also supported through grants from the Mississippi Arts Commission, the Ford Center and the Clancy Collins fund, as well as community donors. The production is co-sponsored by the University of Mississippi School of Journalism & New Media.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased through the Ford Center Box office at (662) 915-7411.