CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – To celebrate Black Music Appreciation Month in June, GRAMMY Museum Mississippi will host a free event for the community on Saturday, June 25.

The Yazoo Herald reported the event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and will feature free admission to the museum, arts activities, an African drumming workshop with LaToya Edwards, and a special performance by Cleveland’s own R&B/soul duo Variety.

Food vendors will also be onsite with snacks and beverages for purchase.

To see the full schedule of events for the event, click here.