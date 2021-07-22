GALLERY: Garden District mansion reportedly owned by Beyonce catches fire

NEW ORLEANS — A property reportedly owned by pop superstar Beyonce caught fire Wednesday evening.

Around 6:15 p.m., emergency crews responded to the Garden District mansion, located on Harmony between St. Charles Avenue and Prytania Street. The blaze was contained around 7 p.m.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

In 2015, the Orleans Parish Assessor’s Office reported that an LLC owned by Sugarcane Park had bought the property. That LLC has a mailing address for Parkwood Entertainment LLC, the management company owned by singer Beyonce.

The mansion was built in 1925 and has been previously used as a church and ballet school.

