JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Actor and comedian George Lopez is filming a Christmas movie in Jackson, Mississippi.

The comedy film is called, “How the Gringo Stole Christmas.” Part of the movie is being filmed at Belhaven University in Jackson.

In the film, Lopez plays a man named Bennie. According to the movie synopsis on IMDb, Bennie’s daughter is on her way home for the holidays, but she surprises him by arriving with her brand new boyfriend.

The movie also stars Emily Tosta, Mariana Treviño, Jack Kilmer, Alma Martinez and Romy Peniche.

According to IMDb, the movie is expected to be released in the United States in December 2023.