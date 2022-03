JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Grammy-Winning artist Gladys Knight will perform at the 17th annual Two Rivers Black-Tie Gala on April 29, 2022.

Tougaloo College leaders said the gala will be held at the Jackson Convention Center. There will be a silent auction at 5:00 p.m., and the gala will take place at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online.