POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Though Poplarville’s Chapel Hart lost in the season finale of “America’s Got Talent,” Governor Tate Reeves took to social media to congratulate the trio on their performance.

The Hattiesburg American reported the band was the first of the show’s five finalist to be eliminated. The sisters and cousin trio performed Bonnie Raitt’s “Let’s Give Them Something to Talk About” with Darius Rucker on the Wednesday, September 14 finale.

Judge Howie Mandell said it felt like the nerves got the better of the band, and that their other performances were better.

Lebanese dance group, Mayyas, was named the show’s winner. According to the newspaper, the group auditioned in hopes of breaking barriers for women in their home country.

Despite their loss, Governor Tate Reeves took to Twitter to congratulate the band on their performance.

“Wow @ChapelHartBand! Please join me in congratulating this great trio on their incredible run. Y’all have a bright future ahead!” the governor stated.

In support of the band, Pearl River Community College hosted a watch party on its campus. Roughly 500 people showed up to watch and vote for the Mississippi trio.