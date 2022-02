CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – GRAMMY Museum Mississippi will host a free event for the community on Saturday, February 26.

The Yazoo Herald reported the museum will present That ’70s Family Day from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. There will be free admission during that time.

The event will feature songwriting and dance workshops and arts activities.

For more information about GRAMMY Museum Mississippi, visit grammymuseumms.org.