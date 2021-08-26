Guy Fieri feeds first responders battling California’s Dixie Fire: ‘Thanks for all you do’

(KTLA) – Food Network star and celebrity chef Guy Fieri is once again preparing fresh meals for first responders on the front lines of California’s wildfires, this time for those battling the state’s second largest blaze in history.

Fieri and his foundation this week fed firefighters assigned to the massive Dixie Fire in Northern California.

Among those receiving a home-cooked meal from the “Mayor of Flavortown” on Wednesday were personnel from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, who shared a photo with Fieri on Instagram.

“Guy brought his truck, team, and all the fixings to show his appreciation to everyone working on this incident,” the department wrote. “Thanks for the delicious meal, Guy!”

Fieri, seen here with L.A. County firefighters, has been feeding wildfire responders in California for years. (Los Angeles County Fire Department)

Fieri also cooked for Dixie Fire first responders on Tuesday.

More than 5,600 personnel from agencies around the state are currently working to extinguish the Dixie Fire, which is the largest among a series of devastating and destructive wildfires that have wreaked havoc in the northern part of the state.

The blaze has charred nearly 1,150 squares miles across Butte, Lassen, Plumas, Shasta and Tehama counties since igniting on July 13, according to the latest update on InciWeb. The inferno is still just 45% contained.

Fieri — whose Food Network shows include “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” and “Guy’s Grocery Games” — has been bringing his “out of bounds” eats to first responders and evacuees during California’s ever-lengthening wildfire season for the past few years.

Shoutout to Humboldt and Mendocino Firefighters working the Dixie fire! Thanks for all you do! pic.twitter.com/5t4FmUB2VT — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) August 25, 2021

In 2017, Fieri even served firefighters and displaced residents after he was forced to evacuate his own Santa Rosa home amid the threat from the Tubbs Fire.

“This is the least we can do,” Fieri told a local TV station at the time. “We’re so sorry for friends who have lost homes. There’s a lot of really good people coming together.”