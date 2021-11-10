Hallmark film to premiere in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – An exclusive showing of the Hallmark film “Every Time a Bell Rings” will be held in Natchez before its worldwide release.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and blankets to enjoy the event on Sunday, November 14 at the Natchez Bluff.

Vendors will line up on Broadway to sell hot chocolate, snacks, beverages and Christmas goodies. Smoot’s Grocery will also be open. Stars Erin Cahill and Wes Brown, actors and other special guests will arrive for photos and to walk the red carpet before the showing begins. There will also be a silent auction and a raffle for two of the bikes that were used in the film.

The event is free but donations will be accepted for The Natchez Humane Society and for Christmas in Natchez.

Event times are as follows:

3:30 p.m. – Vendors will open

4:30 p.m. – Red carpet arrivals

5:30 p.m. – Wes Brown performance followed by the film showing

Cell phones will be allowed at the event, but they will be strictly prohibited during the film showing.

Attendees are asked to arrive early to ensure seating arrangements.