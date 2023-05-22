The 2023 Hangout Music Festival has come and gone, but the memories from that action-packed weekend will stick around forever. If you’ve never experienced Hangout Music Fest before, I’ll take you on a journey through our time on Saturday to give you an idea of what you can expect.

When arriving at Hangout Music Fest on Saturday afternoon, we were immediately overwhelmed (in the best way possible) by how beautiful everything was just from the outside looking in. Before you can enter the festival, you’ll have to go through a security check and scan your wristband, but once you step just a few inches from the entrance you can already feel that a good time is about to be had. The festival stretches across the white sand beaches of Gulf Shores, AL, and it really is a picture-perfect atmosphere.

As you make your way up and down the streets and all around the beach, you’ll notice a number of free product samples given out, food options, activities, and concerts. On Saturday, we chose to catch Paramore, Sza, Sabrina Carpenter, and Ferg. It’s not an exaggeration when I say every performance was amazing. Just take a look at some of the images from Day 2 of the festival.

The festival is also infused with lots of vendors and organizations like Headcount, a non-profit working to make sure everyone is registered to vote.

As day turns to night hunger strikes. Throughout the fest, there were affordable and great-tasting food options, but one thing every Hangout veteran told us we had to try was the Pizza. Listen to the Hangout vets…they were always right!

All in all this festival is a celebration of music, life, and fashion (make sure you wear your most fun and colorful outfits). It’s definitely something you should experience at least once!

