Hangout Music Festival

The Hangout Music Festival has announced new additions and day by day lineups for its much anticipated beach vacation on the majestic white sand beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama coming May 19-21. Hangout is the ultimate welcome to summer, a weekend of dancing in the sand with your best friends while listening to various genres at one of North America’s most beautiful beaches.

New additions to Hangout’s 2023 lineup include the Ashnikko, Grammy-nominated rock sensation Highly Suspect, dance music duo Hippie Sabotage, pop-punk favorites Meet Me @ The Altar, and alternative folk artist Daniel Nunnelee. Additional highlights include London-based DJ and producer Deeper Purpose, a rare DJ set from Harleigh Colt of lineup act Rainbow Kitten Surprise, the upbeat performance style of electronic favorite Rossy, the upbeat house sounds of it’s murph, and captivating multi-instrumentalist Caye. You can also look forward to newly added local talent featuring Grant Fisher, Meachie, and ZEWMØB.

These additions join an already loaded Hangout 2023 lineup including the Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Calvin Harris, and Paramore. Hangout also provides the chance to enjoy the Grammy-winning sounds of Lil Nas X, Flume, Skrillex , and The Kid LAROI.

For more information : www.hangoutmusicfest.com