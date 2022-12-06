Hangout Music Festival returns to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach after a two-year, COVID-19 hiatus.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Some big-name artists will be making their way down to the white sandy beaches of Alabama for the 2023 Hangout Music Festival. Headliners to include Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Calvin Harris, Paramore and Lil Nas X.

The music festival, held in Gulf Shores, will be from May 19 through May 21, 2023. Here’s a first look at the lineup:

Rock

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Paramore

Mayday Parade

The Maine

The Backseat Lovers

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Noah Kahan

COIN

The Vegabonds

Pop

Calvin Harris

SZA

Lil Nas X

AJR

Tove Lo

Ashe

Stephen Sanchez

Jessie Murph

Sabrina Carpenter

Hip-Hop

A$AP Mob’s FERG

The Kid LAROI

Russ

Kevin Gates

GloRilla

Thundercat

Dance

Flume

Skrillex

REZZ

Alison Wonderland

Gryffin

Said The Sky

Big Wild

Two Feet

John Summit

Dr. Fresch

Aluna

Honeyluv

Country

Priscilla Block

MIKE

Kidd G

Registration is open now for first access to tickets.