BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Country music singer HARDY will no longer perform at the Brandon Amphitheater this weekend.

According to a social media post by the singer, he has been dealing with anxiety after a bus accident in 2022.

“It’s caused me to suffer many panic attacks which have landed me in the hospital. I need a moment to focus on me and to make myself better for my wife, family and you, the fans,” HARDY said.

The shows on October 5 and October 7 have been canceled. The October 7 show was going to be held at the Brandon Amphitheater.

According to HARDY, refunds for the two shows will be available from point of purchase.

The singer plans to be back on the road on October 12.