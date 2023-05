BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Country music singer HARDY will perform at the Brandon Amphitheater in October.

Red Mountain Entertainment announced he will be joined by special guests Lainey Wilson and Dylan Marlowe. The concert will start at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 7.

Tickets will go one sale Friday, May 12 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster or at the Amphitheater Box Office.