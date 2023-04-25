JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Legendary actor, singer and activist Harry Belafonte has passed away at the age of 96.

During his lifetime, Belafonte would use the resources gained by his platform to help fund and assist the Civil Rights Movement.

Advocating for equal human rights, he even visited Mississippi during the Freedom Summer of 1964. He donated money and raised funds to the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee in Greenwood.

“People say that we’ve suffered a great loss when we have someone like Harry Belafonte who’s passed. But that’s not true because he left us a great responsibility. This is a person who gave us everything he had. He transcended the film world and entertainment. And when we think about what he leaves us, he leaves us responsibility. He leaves those legacy. And one of the greatest things that he taught us was that we owe those who’ve gone before a debt, and we must pay it to those who are coming after us. So what he did with civil rights, he used his platform to pay for Martin Luther King’s bills. He supported the movement. He even came here to Mississippi, and he risked his life,” said Maximus Wright, filmmaker and founder of the JXN Film Festival.

Also fondly known as the King of Calypso, Belafonte was the first Black man to win a Tony Award, an esteemed accomplishment in the theatre community.