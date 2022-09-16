MState logo on the side of Davis Wade Stadium (photo by Beth Wynn / © Mississippi State University)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The indie-pop duo Surfaces and supporting artist rapper and singer Bryce Vine will headline this year’s Bulldog Bash sponsored by the Mississippi State Student Association and Clark Beverage Group.

The free outdoor concert will be held at the intersection of Jackson and Main streets in downtown Starkville on October 21, 2022.

Bulldog Bash will include Maroon Market during the day, which showcases local musicians on stage and features art, food vendors and a kid zone.

On September 16, MSU’s Music Makers Productions’ Battle of the Bands will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Bettersworth Auditorium at Lee Hall, with the winner opening Bulldog Bash. Bands performing will each give a 20 minute performance, including Side Hustle, Morgan Brown Band, Bored to Tears, Government Plates and Violet Creek.

Bulldog Bash is partnering this year with community organization Starkville Strong, which originally started out as a Facebook group dedicated to supporting local businesses and restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic. The non-profit group has expanded their mission to include local food insecurity, affordable housing and the creation of a sustainable social support network in Starkville.