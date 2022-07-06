CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 6th Annual Red Brick Roads Music and Arts Festival will take place in Olde Towne Clinton on August 26-27, 2022.

The steering committee announced Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience will be headlining on Saturday evening, and Happy Landing will headline the Friday evening lineup.

Attendees will be able to enjoy live music, food, crafts and art vendors. There will also be a wide selection of craft beer.

Organizers said the festival is a celebration of Mississippi creatives, featuring Mississippi and Southern musicians, Southern cuisine, and the 4th Annual Red Brick Brew Homebrew Competition.

On Friday, August 26, a songwriter round-robin will start at 7:00 p.m. Sam and Holly Mooney will be hosting the musician’s round-robin followed at 8:30 p.m. by headliner Happy Landing who will close out the evening. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. on Friday.

On Saturday, August 27 the craft market will take place at noon, and the Red Brick Brew Homebrew Competition will start at 3:30 p.m. Attendees can then catch Dem Bones, Tatum Henry, Red & The Revelers, and The Brook & The Bluff, followed by headliner Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience. Gates open at noon on Saturday for the craft show, and music begins at 3:30 p.m.

Downtown businesses will be encouraged to keep their doors open for late-day, early evening shoppers.

For more information or to become an art vendor, call the Main Street Clinton office at 601-924-5472 or the Clinton Chamber of Commerce at 601-924-5912.