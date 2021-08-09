Heritage Wrestling, Inaugural Brawl to be held at Casino Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Casino Vicksburg will offer live entertainment once again, starting with the Heritage Wrestling, Inaugural Brawl.

The event will be on Saturday, August 14, and will feature former WWE World Champion Michael Tarver, former NWA World Champion Tim Storm, and Vicksburg native Wess Warren.

“We are thrilled to have live entertainment back at Casino Vicksburg for Vicksburg and surrounding communities to enjoy,” said Derrius Morris, Vice President & General Manager at Casino Vicksburg.

The event will be from 6:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on August 14. Tickets are on sale now.