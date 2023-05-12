LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — Some Louisiana locals will be featured on ABC’s America’s Funniest Home Videos this weekend with hopes to claim the title of the funniest clip and the cash prize that comes with it.

Titled “Gifting Granny’s Goods,” the clip (included above) shows just what happens when a typical Christmas gift exchange takes an interesting twist. The video, submitted by Laplace native Paige Williams, includes a look at the grandma of the family when she realizes the items being gifted from loved one to loved one are her own personal items.

“My sister and I had seen a video on Tiktok about taking stuff from someone’s house and regifting the gifts to see their reaction and we knew Granny was perfect for the prank,” Williams tells WGNO.

We’re told Carol Keating, known lovingly as Granny, is notorious for giving gag gifts during the family’s White Elephant gift exchange. Williams says as her family went to drop off some cookies at Granny’s house and show her a big Santa bag full of gifts, they took turns replacing items in the bag with items found around her home.

“They each took turns going to the bathroom, then would take random items from her house, and would hide them in the bag,” said Williams. “We wrapped all the gifts up and told Granny it was a new game we decided to play last minute so we bought a gift for her to play with.”

The video submitted was Granny’s reaction.

“I got one just like that at my house!” she proclaimed as one gift after another was unwrapped, from a set of earrings to her wallet.

Tune in Sunday at 6 p.m. on WGNO to see what’s in store for Williams and her family. The winner of Sunday’s broadcast will not only win $100,000, but will appear on the AFV season finale Sunday, May 21, and compete for the grand prize of a Disney Caribbean cruise for four.