PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Birthplace of Country Music (BCM) announced a historic event that will connect two great music cities along Mississippi’s Country Music Trail.

On October 14, the BCM will unveil a historic marker commemorating the 1927 Bristol Sessions across from the Ellis Theater and Congress of Country Music in Philadelphia, Miss. The ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m.

The marker honors Philadelphia native and GRAMMY Award-winning country music artist Marty Stuart and Jimmie Rodgers, the “Father of country music,” who was born in Meridian, Miss. in 1897.

The 1927 Bristol Sessions included the first recordings of Rodgers, the Carter Family, and others, and catapulted country music into the mainstream.

“It is with such pride that we honor the city of Philadelphia, Marty Stuart and Jimmie Rodgers at the beautifully restored Ellis Theater where Stuart, much like BCM, works to preserve the history and culture of country music for future generations,” said BCM Executive Director of Advancement Leah Ross. “Rodgers’ legacy has made a lasting impact on the music of today. Marty Stuart is a true ambassador of country music and has been a great friend and supporter of BCM for many years.”