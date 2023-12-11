WTF Notebooks

We are getting closer and closer to that 12 Days of Christmas countdown, and that means it’s crunch time for holiday gifts. Here are a few more holiday gift ideas that you can get right in time for Christmas morning!

Lumineux®: These days it seems that more people are thinking about whitening their teeth and improving their overall dental health. Lumineux has different kits for whitening and stain prevention. When I used the Lumineux Whitening Mouthwash, I could instantly taste the power and noticed a positive difference in my teeth within two weeks.

For more information: lumineuxhealth.com

High Camp Flasks — Parkside Flask™ 750: This is the perfect gift for you or your outdoorsy friends. According to my grandpa, this flask makes life easier and it survived all weather conditions and drops he put it through.

Specs from the company website:

Patented PhantomLock™ – Tumblers attach magnetically to Flask

• No-Drip-Lip™ for a clean pour every time

• Vacuum insulation for 24-hr temperature control

• Electrogloss clean technology ensures pure flavor, simply rinse to clean

• Wide-mouth opening, no funnel required

• BPA, phthalate & plastic free

• 100% 18/8 stainless steel

• Weight: 25 ounces

• Volume: Flask 750ml/25.4oz | Tumblers 300ml/10.5oz

For more information: highcampflasks.com

WTF Notebooks: If there’s one thing I need and love to have around, it’s a calendar. WTF Notebooks just took the enjoyment of searching for a planner to the next level. There are so many different types of funny titles and gifts to choose from.

wtfnotebooks.com