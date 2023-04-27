OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the stars of HGTV’s “Home Town” helped create keepsake serving boards crafted from the discarded floor of a University of Mississippi gymnasium.

“Believe it or not, we don’t really like to throw things away here in Laurel,” Ben Napier, an Ole Miss alum, said. “When I heard this court from Ole Miss was available, I went to Josh and said, ‘What if we could take the wood from this court and produce something special? Something Ole Miss fans would love to have and use.'”

Napier’s company, Scotsman Co., purchased the wood to construct a custom table on the show. With wood left over, the company created the serving boards.

The boards range from $90 to $225 at the Laurel Mercantile. The proceeds from the boards will help fund scholarships for Ole Miss Haley Barbour Center for Manufacturing Excellence (CME) students from Mississippi.

According to the university, proceeds from the sales of the limited-edition boards will establish a $50,000 endowment.

The boards are available through the Laurel Mercantile Co. website.