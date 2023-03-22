CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – HGTV’s Home Town renovation stars will headline Mississippi College’s (MC) Spring Scholarship Banquet.

According to the Clinton Courier, Erin and Ben Napier will be in Clinton on Tuesday, April 4 to headline the banquet at 6:00 p.m. The banquet will take place in Anderson Hall in the B.C. Rogers Student Center.

The event is the largest fundraising event for the college. Proceeds from the MC Scholarship Banquet will benefit scholarship recipients.

Tickets are available for the Office of Giving and Development-sponsored dinner. To purchase tickets or for more information about table sponsorships, call 601-925-3968 or click here.